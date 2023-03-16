St. Patrick's Day is Friday, March 17, and eateries across the US are giving the green light to golden deals and promotions, from free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme to the iconic Shamrock Shake at McDonald's.

The first known St. Patrick's Day parade in the US was in 1601 in St. Augustine, Florida, where the saint was proclaimed a protector of the city's corn fields by a parish priest from Ireland.

In the decades that followed, waves of Irish immigrants imported St. Patrick's feast day into their new homeland. By the mid-1700s, parades were organized in Boston and New York City.

Hungry for holiday treats? Check out all the St. Patrick's restaurant deals below.



7-Eleven

7Rewards members get $2 off when they pick up a 12-pack of Hard Seltzer at a participating 7-Eleven.

Arby's

Just in time for St. Paddy's Day, Arby's has brought back its Reuben -- sliced corned beef on marble rye topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing.

Since St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday this year, you can also score a fish sandwich and small order of french fries for just $5.

Bagel Boss

The Big Apple-based bagel chain is offering green bagels, cream cheese and cookies through the end of March.



Bagel Boss has 15 locations in New York and Long Island, but you can also order online and enjoy free delivery nationwide.

Baked by Melissa

Through March 21, is offering St. Patrick's Day mini cupcakes including Rainbow Cookie, Triple Chocolate Fudge and the Lucky Charm, which combines a green vanilla cake stuffed with gooey brownie batter and tops it with sugar cookie icing and gold brittle.

Through March 20, get 10% off the Shamrock Shuffle 50-Pack and the Lucky Us 100-Pack when you use code LUCKY10.

Burger King

On March 17, get a free order of onion rings with any purchase of $1 or more on the Burger King website or app.

Carvel

You've got two ways to sample the green this month at Carvel: You can still order a Mint Kit Kat Duos-inspired treat, like a Mint Flying Saucer sandwich or Sundae Dasher, through the end of March.

Then, for a limited time starting March 27, Carvel is bringing back pistachio ice cream, available as soft-serve, scoops, sandwiches and other treats.

Casey's

On St. Patrick's Day, get $3 off a large cheese or veggie pizza at Casey's.

Chili's

Chili's secret menu margarita for March is the Lucky Jameson, which combines Jameson Irish whiskey, Lunazul Blanco tequila, Triple Sec and fresh sour mix.

It's not on the menu, but you can order it by name all month long for $6.



Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl's St. Patrick's Day lineup includes a Mallow Creme with Lucky Charms. Available through March 19, it includes white chocolate chips and vanilla marshmallow frosting with Lucky Charms marshmallows sprinkled on top.

Dairy Queen

DQ is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with its limited-edition Mint Brownie Blizzard, blending vanilla soft serve with brownie pieces, mint and chocolate chunks.

Dog Haus

Only for March, Dog Haus is serving up a corned beef and cabbage sausage designed by culinary director Adam Gertler.



Order one with grilled sauerkraut, American cheese and secret sauce (Würst Way); with sunny-side up eggs and tater tots (Breakfast Way); dipped in root beer batter (Corn Dog Way) or just grilled and sliced with your choice of dipping sauce.

For each Absolute Würst Sausage Series meal sold, Dog Haus donates $1 to No Kid Hungry, which works to end childhood hunger.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts' Lucky Duck Assortment offers a dozen choices for doughnut lovers through March 19.



The lineup includes:



• Strawberry Magical Charms: Strawberry icing with magical charms and marshmallow drizzle.

• Coconut Shamrock: Green vanilla icing with shredded coconut.

• Bacon Shamrock: Green vanilla icing with chopped bacon.

• Lucky Vanilla: Vanilla icing with green vanilla drizzle.

• Lucky Flip Flop: Chocolate icing with green vanilla drizzle.

• Chocolate Magical Charms: Chocolate icing with magical charms and marshmallow drizzle.

• Lucky Cinnamon Bun: Cinnamon sugar with green vanilla drizzle.

• Glazed Magical Charms: Glaze with magical charms and marshmallow drizzle.

• Confetti Shamrock: Green vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles.

• Lemon Confetti: Lemon icing with rainbow sprinkles.

• Chocolate Confetti: Chocolate icing with rainbow sprinkles.

• Cookies & Cream: Vanilla icing with Oreo pieces and hot fudge drizzle.



Dunkin'

Dunkin is offering Irish Creme Flavored Coffee as an exclusive for rewards members through March 21. The tasty beverage blends coffee with a hint of vanilla and the flavor of Irish cream (without the booze).



Order ahead on the Dunkin' app and get a medium Irish creme iced coffee for just $2.

Through March 31, Rewards members can also get:

A medium cold brew with any purchase

A free carrot cake muffin with the purchase of a beverage through the app

A chocolate croissant for $1 with any beverage.

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros' Soft Top is a lightly whipped sweet cream poured into hot or cold coffee drinks. For St. Patrick's Day, the drive-through coffee chain is offering a Lucky Clover Soft Top, which includes a mix of orange and raspberry and an Irish Cream Soft Top.

Hawaiian Bros

Hawaiian Bros

In addition to island favorites like Spam musubi and macaroni salad, Hawaiian Bros is serving green Dole Soft Serve from March 17 to 19 in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia doesn't have a pot of gold, but it does have a limited-edition Mint Cookies N' Cream Classic cookie, made with chocolate dough mixed with chocolate sandwich cookies and mint and vanilla chips.



It's only available through March 26 or while supplies last.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box and Mint Mobile have teamed to launch the Mint Mobile Shake, a reimagining of Jack's Oreo shake with a minty twist.

Jamba

Order a green Jamba smoothie on March 17 and get another one for half price.

Jamba rewards members can also get the limited-time drink for March, the Luck of the Tropics Smoothie, a blend of passion mango juice, oat milk, kale and mangoes. It's only available via the Jamba app or website.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill is serving up green beer, sake and hard seltzer for $3, during happy hour through March 17.



The corned beef sliders are also available as an entree portion all week long.

Krispy Kreme

Come into a Krispy Kreme wearing green on March 16 or 17 and you'll get a free green glazed doughnut.



Krispy Kreme has also rolled out its 2023 St. Patrick's Day doughnut collection:

The Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut is a golden cookie-cream-filled doughnut dipped in white icing and covered in cookie pieces and gold sprinkles.

is a golden cookie-cream-filled doughnut dipped in white icing and covered in cookie pieces and gold sprinkles. The Hat O'Gold Doughnut is a chocolate-iced doughnut covered with a plaid drizzle of green icing and topped with a leprechaun hat sugar piece.

is a chocolate-iced doughnut covered with a plaid drizzle of green icing and topped with a leprechaun hat sugar piece. The Golden Sprinkle Doughnut is glazed, dipped in green icing and topped with gold sprinkles.

is glazed, dipped in green icing and topped with gold sprinkles. The Rainbow Kreme-Filled Doughnut is filled with white cream and topped with green icing. It's decorated with vanilla buttercream, gold coin sprinkles and rainbow-shaped sugar pieces.

Lenny & Larry's

Through March 19, Lenny & Larry's is offering 20% off its chocolate-mint brownie flavored The Boss! Immunity Bar and choco-o-mint Complete Cookie when you use promo code MINTY20.

McDonald's

The Shamrock Shake is back at McDonald's for a limited time -- and it's brought along the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry with it.

The Shamrock Shake was introduced in 1970, and sales from the seasonal treat helped build the first Ronald McDonald House in 1974, when the daughter of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Fred Hill was being treated for leukemia.

Portillo's

Portillo's is serving up a mint chocolate shake, but only through March 31.

Potbelly

All St. Patrick's Day weekend, add free avocado to your Potbelly sandwich or entrée by using the code AVOCADO.

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe

Razzoo's is serving up Paddy's Punch, a blend of Captain Morgan spiced rum, banana liqueur, blue Curacao, pineapple and orange juice with a splash of Sprite.

It's available for $7 for a limited time only.

Sonic Drive-In

A big fan of the potato, Sonic has reinvented the tater tot with its new BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots.



Only available through April 30, these bite-size morsels have a crispy outer layer and a sweet and savory barbecue flavor.

STK Steakhouse

Through March 17, get corned-beef sliders and tater tots for just $6 or order an entree portion for $26.



There are 23 STK Steakhouses in the US, including locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego and San Francisco.

SusieCakes

Through March 17, you can order SusieCake's St. Patrick's Day Vanilla Celebration Cake, a six-layer vanilla cake baked with sugar confetti, covered with buttercream vanilla frosting and decorated with sugar shamrocks.



Founded in 2006, SusieCakes has 26 locations across California and Texas.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays is celebrating March 17 with all-day happy hour deals including $2 beers, $4 cocktails and $5 wines.

Velvet Taco

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Velvet Taco with a Velvet Reuben Taco, available through March 21 for $4.95.



It's corned beef on a flour tortilla, topped with pickles and bacon-braised cabbage and drizzled with VT's signature velvet sauce, a mash-up of ketchup, mayo, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings.

White Castle

On March 17, buy two White Castle sliders and get two more for free.

Yard House

Toast St. Patrick at Yard House with draft pours of Guinness blended with your choice of the house honey blonde ale, IPA or cuvée.



The Dublin Mule combines the best of a beer and a cocktail, mixing Jameson with Guinness Dry Irish Stout, citrus agave and ginger ale.

Zaxby's

On St. Patrick's Day, Zaxby's is giving away Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries with any order of $15 or more. You must be a Zax Rewardz member and order through the Zaxby's app.