Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Spruce Up Your Walls With These LED Light Strips and Save $30 Today

Switch up the ambience with some Govee Glide mood lighting.

Want to immersive yourself in your viewing or gaming experience? LED lights can add a boost of color and set the mood for any tone for a unique, theater-like experience in the comfort of your own home. There are lots of lighting options out there, but if you want one that you can easily control from your phone that isn't too expensive, check out these Govee Glide LED lights, now $30 off.

Govee Glide LED wall lights
$75 at Amazon

The set -- which retails for $100 -- includes six pieces and one corner piece. Right now, it's $15 off, plus you'll get an extra $15 off at checkout with an onsite coupon. You can even opt for the eight pieces and four corners set for $112 with a $15 off coupon (save $38). The lights connect in any order so you can share it in your own style. Frame your workspace with these lights, adding a glow around your screens.

These lights can display up to 57 colors at a time and 16 million colors in total, allowing for amazing color combinations and flowing multi-color effects. Control the lights through the Govee Glide app with 40 preset scene modes and 12 music modes to choose from. You could also control the lights through voice control once it's hooked up to Google Home or Alexa.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.