Spruce Up Your Walls With These LED Light Strips and Save $30 Today

Want to immersive yourself in your viewing or gaming experience? LED lights can add a boost of color and set the mood for any tone for a unique, theater-like experience in the comfort of your own home. There are lots of lighting options out there, but if you want one that you can easily control from your phone that isn't too expensive, check out these

The set -- which retails for $100 -- includes six pieces and one corner piece. Right now, it's $15 off, plus you'll get an extra $15 off at checkout with an onsite coupon. You can even opt for the eight pieces and four corners set for $112 with a $15 off coupon (save $38). The lights connect in any order so you can share it in your own style. Frame your workspace with these lights, adding a glow around your screens.

These lights can display up to 57 colors at a time and 16 million colors in total, allowing for amazing color combinations and flowing multi-color effects. Control the lights through the Govee Glide app with 40 preset scene modes and 12 music modes to choose from. You could also control the lights through voice control once it's hooked up to Google Home or Alexa.