Spread Holiday Cheer With 30% Off Cards and Stationery at Rifle Paper Co

Are you looking for holiday cards with a bit more personality to spice up your gift giving? If so, check out Rifle Paper Co. with this sale where you can get using the code CARDSALE.

I recently purchased notebooks, sticky notes, a 2023 calendar and other stationery items from this brand. All of the products looked just as stunning in person as they did on the website. Plus, the paper quality is nice to write on and high-quality too. So I'm certain that the holiday cards on sale will have the same high-quality finish.

What's really great about this offer is that everything is already inexpensive. Not only can you get a single card if you want to mix things up, but if you want a lot of cards, you can get a box set of eight. One card is $4 with the discount, while a boxed set of eight is $17.

If you're the type of person who loves to send silly cards, take a look at this . For a traditional card that's perfect for a kid who believes in Santa, a that's addressed from the North Pole is also available. And for a card fit for holding money and a sweet message, grab this .

