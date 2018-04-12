Sphero Star Wars BB-8 Robot w/ Force Band for $69 + $5 s&h

As one of its daily deals, Meh offers the Sphero Star Wars BB-8 App Controlled Robot with Star Wars Force Band for $69 plus $5 for shipping. That's $6 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $16.) The robot is controlled using a free downloadable app and has a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet. The Force Band features a 60-minute battery life, USB, haptic feedback, and on-board audio & speaker. Deal ends today.