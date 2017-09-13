Sphero Star Wars BB-8 Robot w/ Force Band for $100 + free shipping

AT&T offers the Sphero Star Wars BB-8 App Controlled Robot with Star Wars Force Band for $99.50 with free shipping. That's $10 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $100.) The robot is controlled using a free downloadable app and has a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet. The Force Band features a 60-minute battery life, USB, haptic feedback, and on-board audio & speaker.
