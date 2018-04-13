Sphero R2-Q5 App-Enabled Droid for $90 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Sphero R2-Q5 App-Enabled Droid for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find today by $20, although we saw it for $10 less last week. R2-D2's more evil cousin is controlled by the Galactic Empire your smart device via Bluetooth and features LED lights, sound effects, and a rechargeable battery. It's not clear if it's been fitted with any Imperial spy devices, so use caution when planning any rebel uprisings. Deal ends April 14.