  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Sphero R2-Q5 App-Enabled Droid for $50 + free shipping

Sphero R2-Q5 App-Enabled Droid for $50 + free shipping

Published: 6 hours ago / Deal expires in 12 hours from now / Buy Now
$50 Buy Now

As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Sphero R2-Q5 App-Enabled Droid for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $30 below our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $70.) R2-D2's more evil cousin is controlled by the Galactic Empire your smart device via Bluetooth and features LED lights, sound effects, and a rechargeable battery. Deal ends today.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!