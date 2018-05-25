Sphero R2-Q5 App-Enabled Droid for $50 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Sphero R2-Q5 App-Enabled Droid for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $30 below our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $70.) R2-D2's more evil cousin is controlled by the Galactic Empire your smart device via Bluetooth and features LED lights, sound effects, and a rechargeable battery. Deal ends today.