Sphero Lightning McQueen Robot RC Car for $100 + pickup at Micro Center

For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Micro Center offers the Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen Robot Remote-Control Car for $99.99. That's the lowest price we could find by a whopping $150. (Some stores are charging up to $300.) Controlled via an iOS or Android mobile device, this robot racer features animated eyes, an animatronic mouth, and emotive actions and speech just like you'd see in the Cars movie.



Note: You can only purchase one car at this price. If you order more than one, the price will increase to $119.99 each (which is still a great deal if you're wanting to purchase multiple quantities).