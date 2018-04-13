Sphero BB-8 w/ Force Band and Collector's Tin for $60 + free shipping

Costco offers its members the Sphero BB-8 with Force Band and Collector's Tin for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $14 under today's mention of a similar bundle (without the tin) the lowest price we could find for any edition by $14. The robot is controlled using a free downloadable app and has a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet. The Force Band features haptic feedback and on-board audio.