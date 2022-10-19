New iPad and iPad Pro Pixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5 New Apple TV 4K Box Apply for Student Loan Relief Sims 4 Base Game Is Free Rolls-Royce Spectre EV McDonald's Boo Buckets Top 5 Dog Breeds
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our fitness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Spend Less Time Recovering With This Discounted Theragun Prime Massage Gun

Today only at Best Buy you can pick this massage gun up for $250, which saves you $50 off the usual price.
A black Theragun Prime against a purple background.
Therabody

Your workout is just one part of developing an effective fitness routine. You also need to make sure you're taking steps to promote proper recovery, and one of the easiest ways is with a powerful massage gun. Therabody makes some of our favorite massage guns on the market, and right now, you can snag one for less. Today only, Best Buy has the Theragun Prime on sale for $50 off, dropping the price down to $250. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then. 

See at Best Buy

The Theragun Prime didn't quite make our list of the best massage guns for 2022, but it falls between the Mini and Elite that did. It's equipped with a powerful, and quiet, brushless motor that delivers up to 30 pounds of force to help reduce muscle soreness and stiffness. And using the Therabody companion app, you can easily adjust the speed and power of the massage gun so you can fine-tune your recovery. The app will also develop custom recovery routines based on your activity, so you can get back to the gym sooner. It boasts up to 120 minutes of use per charge, and it comes with four different attachments so you can easily target specific muscles. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.