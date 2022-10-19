Spend Less Time Recovering With This Discounted Theragun Prime Massage Gun

Your workout is just one part of developing an effective fitness routine. You also need to make sure you're taking steps to promote proper recovery, and one of the easiest ways is with a powerful massage gun. Therabody makes some of our favorite massage guns on the market, and right now, you can snag one for less. Today only, Best Buy has the Theragun Prime on sale for $50 off, dropping the price down to $250. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The Theragun Prime didn't quite make our list of the best massage guns for 2022, but it falls between the Mini and Elite that did. It's equipped with a powerful, and quiet, brushless motor that delivers up to 30 pounds of force to help reduce muscle soreness and stiffness. And using the Therabody companion app, you can easily adjust the speed and power of the massage gun so you can fine-tune your recovery. The app will also develop custom recovery routines based on your activity, so you can get back to the gym sooner. It boasts up to 120 minutes of use per charge, and it comes with four different attachments so you can easily target specific muscles.