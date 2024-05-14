Spend Just $13 and Get 2 Anker USB-C Fast Chargers at Amazon

While we can all agree that the decision by Apple and others not to give you a charger with your new phone is good for the planet, it doesn't help you if you're not yet set up wit ha bunch of USB-C options. There are tons of options for those on the hunt for a good quality USB-C charger and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one, or two, from a big-name brand. Amazon is currently offering a pack that includes not one, but two Anker 20-watt USB-C chargers for just $13, and you'll even get two USB-C cables thrown in as well. You can choose between black and white finishes, but do note that this limited-time deal could end at any moment and without any warning.

Getting a single charger and cable at this price would make for a good day, so getting two is impressive. Each charger has a 20-watt USB-C port, which is enough for fast charging even the latest iPhones. A legacy USB-A port is also included for those who need it. The two USB-C cables are both 5 feet long.

A CNET colleague of mine just bought these -- annoyingly at a higher price -- and says the chargers are well built and the included cables are perfectly fine if not particularly sturdy. While this deal doesn't require any coupons or discount codes, remember that it is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers.

