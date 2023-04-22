Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Wayfair Way Day DealsNew Cars That Qualify for EV Tax CreditT-Mobile's New 'Go5G' OptionsAll About OTC Hearing AidsTop Meal Delivery Services, TestedBest Savings AccountsGo Solar With Top InstallersBest Internet Providers
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Spend $50 at PetSmart and Save $10 on Your Same-Delivery Order

Spoil your critters this weekend with $10 off orders of more than $50 and free same-day delivery.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
Items from PetSmart including a carrier, litter, a feeder and tick spray are displayed against a green background.
PetSmart/CNET

Pets are members of the family, but taking care of them can get pretty costly over time. If you're looking to grab some supplies or gear for your animals this weekend, PetSmart can help you save a little money. Right now when you make an order of over $50, you'll get a $10 discount as well as free same-day delivery. This offer is only available today and tomorrow, April 23, so get your order in soon if you want to take advantage of this deal.

See at PetSmart

While there are some exclusions, you can find hundreds of items that quality right now, whether you want to stock up on dry food, wet food, treats and other daily supplies, or you want to splurge on toys or a pet bed for your furry friends. You can even get flea and tick collars and sprays to keep your pet safe when they go outdoors. And if you need a pet carrier or you have less conventional pets -- like birds or reptiles -- you can find plenty of options, too. Be sure to check that the product page of items you are interested in to makes sure they are in-stock at your local PetSmart and qualify for same-day delivery before you buy. 

Read more: Best Pet Insurance Companies for 2023

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image