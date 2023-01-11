Spend $25 and Get a $5 Target Gift Card Today

If you're already going to shop at Target today, you might as well get a free gift card in the process. Right now, Target has a sale where you can get a on select products through Jan. 14.

While you may want to use your $5 gift card right away on your order, you'll receive it as a digital transfer to your account (make sure you sign up) after your things have shipped or are picked up at your local store. There are over 3,000 items with prices as low as $2 that serve a variety of skin care needs from hydration to acne treatment. Since no one product costs more than $160, you'll walk away with a decent selection of products to suit any budget.

There are plenty of skin care products you can pick up to meet the $25 requirement and keep your skin in tip-top shape. These are $13, and will wipe away all the excess makeup you have on your face. After you do that, you'll want to wash your face, so use this for $19 to get makeup off your skin fully. Then follow up with a for $2 to keep your lips soft while you're asleep.

If you want to add to your nighttime or morning routine, you can't go wrong with using . This $17 jar is all product and no fragrance, which makes it great for people with sensitive skin.

For the entire sale, head over to for more and get your hands on budget beauty and a free gift card too.