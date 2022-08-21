Spend $100 on Diapers, Get a Free $30 Target Gift Card

Between food, clothes, toys and, of course, diapers, the costs of baby care can start piling up pretty quickly. Which is why it's important to take advantage of any savings when they come along. And right now, Target has got a deal that parents won't want to miss. When you spend $100 or more on select baby items, you'll automatically receive a free $30 Target gift card. You can see the entire selection of eligible items here:

Diapers and baby wipes are the only items that qualify for this offer, making this a great time to shop in bulk and save a little cash. There are tons of different styles and sizes to choose from, ranging from preemies and newborns all the way up to extra-large options for kids three and older. This deal is only available for this week, through Aug. 27, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of this offer. It's also worth noting that the gift card balance won't be applied to your account until after your items ship or are picked up. So while you can use the gift card to pick up some more supplies in the future, you can't apply it to this order for a $30 discount.