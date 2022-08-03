20 Days of Sling TV for Free Must-Watch Anime on Netflix Best Live TV Streaming Service 25 Dorm Essentials N95, KN95, KF94 Masks Natural Sleep Aids Insta360 Link Webcam Review Best VR Headsets
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Spark Your Creativity With This Discounted $190 Elegoo 3D Printer

Right now at Amazon, you can pick up the entry-level Elegoo Mars Pro 2 for $120 off off its usual price.
2 min read
An Elegoo Mars Pro 2 3D Printer against a yellow background.
Elegoo

If you've been interested in getting into 3D printing, but haven't been sure where to start, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The Elegoo Mars Pro 2 is an excellent entry-level model for those looking to take their first step into the world of 3D printing, and right now you can pick it up for less than $200. This resin 3D printer typically sells for $310, but right now Amazon is offering an $84 discount -- plus an instant coupon for another $36 off -- dropping the price down to just $190. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but with a discount this big, we don't expect it to be around for long. 

See at Amazon

With a footprint of less than 12 square inches, the compact Elegoo Mars Pro 2 is perfect for 3D printing newcomers who don't have the space for an entire workshop. It can fit comfortably on a desk or tabletop, and still boasts a build volume of 5.1 (L) x 3.1 (W) x 6.3 (H) inches. It's equipped with a 6-inch monochrome LCD that can cure each layer or resin in just two seconds, making it far more efficient and giving it a longer lifespan than most RGB LCD printers. And despite its entry-level price, it's made of machined aluminum rather than cheap plastic paneling making it more durable and sturdy. It's also features built-in active carbon to absorb resin fumes and prevent any unpleasant odors. 

Looking for other models? Be sure to check out all the best 3D printer deals available now.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.