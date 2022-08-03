Spark Your Creativity With This Discounted $190 Elegoo 3D Printer

If you've been interested in getting into 3D printing, but haven't been sure where to start, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The Elegoo Mars Pro 2 is an excellent entry-level model for those looking to take their first step into the world of 3D printing, and right now you can pick it up for less than $200. This resin 3D printer typically sells for $310, but right now Amazon is offering an $84 discount -- plus an instant coupon for another $36 off -- dropping the price down to just $190. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but with a discount this big, we don't expect it to be around for long.

With a footprint of less than 12 square inches, the compact Elegoo Mars Pro 2 is perfect for 3D printing newcomers who don't have the space for an entire workshop. It can fit comfortably on a desk or tabletop, and still boasts a build volume of 5.1 (L) x 3.1 (W) x 6.3 (H) inches. It's equipped with a 6-inch monochrome LCD that can cure each layer or resin in just two seconds, making it far more efficient and giving it a longer lifespan than most RGB LCD printers. And despite its entry-level price, it's made of machined aluminum rather than cheap plastic paneling making it more durable and sturdy. It's also features built-in active carbon to absorb resin fumes and prevent any unpleasant odors.

