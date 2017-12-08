HolidayBuyer's Guide
  Spark Create Imagine Kids' Cafe Stand for $30 + pickup at Walmart

Spark Create Imagine Kids' Cafe Stand for $30 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Spark Create Imagine Kids' Cafe Stand for $30. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (You can also pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping.) That's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. It features cafe and shop graphics, a chalk board, fabric canopy, wooden cash register, and 24 grocery and cafe accessories.

