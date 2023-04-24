Soundcore's Already Affordable Headphones Cost Even Less at Amazon Today

Headphone technology has come pretty far in the past few years, which means you don't need to drop serious cash on a pair from Apple or Bose to get decent sound and convenient features. Soundcore makes some of our favorite budget-friendly headphones on the market, and right now, you can snag a pair for even less. Amazon is currently offering up to 36% off select pairs of Soundcore headphones and earbuds with prices starting at just $60. This sale is only available for a limited time, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Whether you're looking for a cushy pair of over-ear headphones or a compact pair of earbuds for wearing around town, you'll find it for less at this sale. One of our top picks when it comes to wireless headphones is the Space Q45 over-ear headphones, which are currently on sale for $100, which is $50 off the usual price. They boast impressive noise-cancelling capabilities, a 50-hour battery life, LDAC support for high-resolution sound and multipoint connection so you can pair with multiple devices at once. If you don't want to spend $100, there's also the Q30 on-ear headphones, which you can pick up for $60, saving you $25. They have hybrid noise-cancelling capabilities with three different modes, 40mm drivers for detailed audio and a 40-hour battery life.

On the earbud side, you'll find Soundcore's recently-released Space A40 discounted to just $64 -- a 36% discount and new all-time low. These ANC earbuds feature auto-adjusting active noise cancelation that can reduce external noise by up to 98% and offer battery life of 50 hours thanks to the included charging case. A transparency mode lets you filter outside noises back in when you need to.

Check out the full sale for all of the Soundcore discounts, or you can take a look at our roundup of all the best headphone deals available now for even more bargains.