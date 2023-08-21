Sony's Unique Open-Ear LinkBuds Drop to All-Time Low Price at Amazon

There are tons of great earbuds on the market that boast impressive noise-cancelling capabilities. But sometimes, tuning out your surroundings can be inconvenient or even downright dangerous. That's why Sony's LinkBuds feature a unique open-ear design, which made them one of our favorite pairs for running headphones for 2023. And right now, you can snag a pair for $128 at Amazon, which saves you over $50 and matches the all-time lowest price we've seen. There's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

These Sony LinkBuds are great for runners, bikers or just about anyone who needs to be aware of their surroundings but still wants to enjoy some tunes during their workout or commute. They have a unique open-ring design that lets in some ambient sound, while still allowing you to hear your music. They even have adaptive volume control, and will automatically adjust the sound based on your environment. They're also great for voice calls, and have a speak-to-chat function that automatically pauses your music when you start talking. Plus, they feature an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so they're protected against splashing, and boast a battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge.

