Sony's Top-Tier WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones Are $70 Off Right Now
The Sony XM5s have some of the best active noise-canceling in the industry, and this deal lets you snag a set for just $328.
Modern life can be very loud, especially if you live in the city or commute often, and it can sometimes really get taxing. That's where a good set of active noise-canceling headphones come in, allowing you to protect your peace in some pretty noisy environments. One of our favorite sets of ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, are going for $70 off, bringing their price down to just $328.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are not only Sony's flagship headphones, but they're a winner of a CNET Editors' Choice award. They usually go for $400 and don't regularly drop this low, making now a great time to pick up a set if you've been waiting for a discount.
While you can argue that the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are slightly superior, the WH-1000XM5s are significantly cheaper at this price and clearly a better value. Not only are they comfortable, but they have excellent sound and noise canceling along with top-notch voice-calling performance. Read my full review of the WH-1000XM5 headphones here and check out these other excellent headphone deals as well.
