Sony's Noise-Canceling WH-1000XM4 Headphones Are $100 Off With This Early Memorial Day Deal

There's no shortage of stellar wireless headphones on the market right now and Sony's logo can be found on several of our faves. Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are the latest that the company has to offer, but you don't have to go that route and choosing the older generation is a great way to save some money. Right now you can get Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones for slightly more than $100 off, meaning you can bag them for just $248. That's a big discount and one that isn't likely to stick around for too long.

Not only are the WH-1000XM4 cheaper than the newer version, but they are still excellent headphones in this price range. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones pack a 30-hour battery life with support for quick charging, which turns just 10 minutes of charge time into 5 hours of music playback. Using the headphones is a cinch thanks to touch-sensitive controls on the earcup. You can also answer phone calls, and there's even support for activating a voice assistant.

But what makes the Sony WH-1000XM4 stand above similar headphones at this price is its best-in-class active noise-canceling technology, making these a great option for anyone who needs some quiet, whether on an airplane or bus or even in a busy office.

Of course, if the Sony WH-1000XM4s just don't do it for you, be sure to check out some of these other great headphone deals as well.