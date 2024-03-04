Sony's Noise-Canceling WH-1000XM4 Headphones Are $100 Off at Amazon

There are a lot of excellent wireless headphones on the market and Sony makes several of them. While the latest and greatest from Sony is the WH-1000XM5, they can be quite expensive, so going for the previous generation is not a bad idea -- especially when you can find them on sale. Right now is one such occasion with Amazon taking $100 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for a limited time. That means you can grab it for $248, rather than the usual $348, a solid 28% discount on the usual price.

Not only are the WH-1000XM4 cheaper than the newer version, but they are still excellent headphones in this price range. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones pack a 30-hour battery life with support for quick charging, which turns just 10 minutes of charge time into five hours of music playback. Using the headphones is a cinch thanks to touch-sensitive controls on the earcup. You can also answer phone calls and there's even support for activating a voice assistant. But what makes the Sony WH-1000XM4 stand above similar headphones at this price is its best-in-class active noise-canceling technology, making these a great option for anyone who needs some quiet, whether on an airplane or bus or even in a busy office.

Of course, if the Sony WH-1000XM4 just don't do it for you, be sure to check out some of these other great headphone deals as well.