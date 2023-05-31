Sony's New WH-CH720N Headphones Hit an All-Time Low of $128

A pair of everyday headphones is a solid investment for most people. Whether you work from home or just want some privacy to immerse yourself in your favorite content in your down time, over-ear headphones tend to be more comfortable than their in-ear counterparts. However, top-notch models can get pretty pricey. If you're looking to get a solid pair of headphones at a decent price, Amazon has marked down Sony's WH-CH720N headphones, so you can grab a pair for just $128 right now (save $22). We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

While these headphones don't have as many features as the more powerful WH-1000XM5 headphones from Sony, they do have have a lot going for them -- especially at their more affordable price point. In addition to good sound quality, these headphones have 30mm drivers and come equipped with Sony's V1 chip for solid active noise cancellation. They also have an ambient sound mode and robust EQ settings you can customize to taste.

Another feature these headphones offer is multipoint connectivity, which means you can connect to your computer or phone at the same time. And they are a good option for voice-calling as well. Additionally, Alexa is built in, making it easy to ask for a specific song, control compatible smart home devices and more. As for battery life, you should get up to 35 hours per charge, or as much as 50 hours if you have noise cancellation turned off.

In his review, CNET's David Carnoy noted that Sony's WH-CH720N "offers the appealing combination of a lightweight, comfortable design with respectable performance," which makes this an ideal deal for people who don't want to splurge on a premium headset. And for other budget-friendly listening options, be sure to check out our roundup of the best headphone and earbuds deals currently available.