Sony's Midrange ANC Headphones Fall to Just $98 in Limited-Time Amazon Sale

You don't always have to spend flagship money to get great features. This sub-$100 deal proves that.

Sony WH-CH720N headphones
Whether you work in a busy office or just want to immerse yourself in your favorite content without having to listen to whatever is going on around you, a good pair of noise-canceling headphones can make all the difference. But it's true that these kinds of headphones can be costly. That isn't always the case, however, and Amazon has marked Sony's WH-CH720N headphones down by over $50, meaning you can now grab a pair for just $98. These headphones are among our favorites in the category and we consider them to be the best midrange option. Both black and white colors are available at this discounted price.

While these headphones don't have as many features as the more powerful WH-1000XM5 headphones from Sony, they do have a lot going for them -- especially at their more affordable price point. In addition to good sound quality,  these headphones have 30mm drivers and come equipped with Sony's V1 chip for solid active noise cancellation. They also have an ambient sound mode and robust EQ settings you can customize to taste. 

Another feature these headphones offer is multipoint connectivity, which means you can connect to your computer or phone at the same time. And they are a good option for voice-calling as well. Additionally, Alexa is built in, making it easy to ask for a specific song, control compatible smart home devices and more. As for battery life, you should get up to 35 hours per charge, or as much as 50 hours if you have noise cancellation turned off. 

In his review, CNET's David Carnoy noted that Sony's WH-CH720N offer "the appealing combination of a lightweight, comfortable design with respectable performance," which makes this an ideal deal for people who don't want to splurge on a premium headset costing upwards of $300. And for other budget-friendly listening options, be sure to check out our roundup of the best headphone and earbuds deals currently available.

