Sony's Excellent CH-720N Headphones Are 37% Off for Black Friday

The surprisingly good Sony CH-720N noise-canceling headphones are $94 or $56 off, hitting their lowest price to date.

The CH-720N are Sony's new entry-level noise-canceling headphones
The CH-720N are Sony's new entry-level noise-canceling headphones

Sony's CH-720Ns are at their best price ever.

 Sony

Back in July, Sony's new CH-720N headphones were on sale for $98 for Amazon's summer Prime Day event. I thought they were a very good deal at that price, as they list for $150 and tend to sell for around $130. Now they're down to $94 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in both black or white, making them one of the better full-size headphones bargains out there right now. 

Sony CH-720N

The CH-720Ns have a bit of a plasticky budget vibe and don't come with a carrying case, but they're lightweight and comfortable. As I said in my Sony CH-720N review, part of me was expecting them to sound pretty mediocre. However, I was pleasantly surprised.

No, they don't sound as good as Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5s, but they sound more premium than they look (and feel), and their overall performance is a step up from their predecessor, the CH-710Ns. Are they worth $150? Maybe, maybe not. But they're a sweet deal at $94 (or $98 for the white version).

