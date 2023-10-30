X
Sony's Best Wireless Earbuds and Headphones Are on Sale Right Now

Sony's WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5 are some of the best-sounding headphones on the market and now they're both available with a sizable discount.

Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
Sony WH-1000XM5 & WF-1000XM5
If you're in the market for some high-end wireless headphones or ANC earbuds, you really do need to consider what Sony has to offer before making a purchase anywhere else. The WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5 are among the best you can buy, and right now you can get your hands on a pair of either with a fairly considerable discount.

That discount comes via Amazon, with the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones now just $330 (down from $400) and the WFH-1000XM5 earbuds yours for just $250 (down from $300) if you act quickly. Amazon hasn't said when either of these deals will come to an end, so you should consider ordering now if you want to make sure you lock in these discounted prices. 

Both of these offer active noise cancellation and long battery life, but there are other options if you'd rather spend a little less. The Sony WH-CH720N are a solid choice and are just $98 today -- a big saving over the $150 you'd normally pay.

Looking for cheaper earbuds than the premium WFH-1000XM5? The Sony LinkBuds S are discounted by $72 today, making them just $128. While their sound and noise canceling don't quite measure up to the XM5's, they're still a solid set of earbuds.

Keep in mind that not all colors are always part of these deals so double-check the price before you add anything to your cart. There are other deals to be had on the Sony audio page on Amazon, so make sure to peruse them all before making your choice.

