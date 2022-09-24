Sony's Powerful, Yet Portable, Bluetooth Speakers Are Up to $102 Off Right Now

Portable Bluetooth speakers offer great sound quality whether you're at home or on the go. Between the compact size and easy portability, it makes them a great choice for anyone who wants to enjoy their music without being tied down.

Amazon has marked down several of the new portable Bluetooth speakers, with savings as high as $102 for a limited time.

If you're looking for a powerful but low-cost speaker, check out the Sony . At 25% off, you'll pay just $98 for a lightweight, portable speaker with an easy-to-carry strap that gets up to 16 hours of battery life per charge. For $148, you can upgrade to the , which gets up to 24 hours of play per charge. That's a $52 savings. Both of these speakers are also shockproof, so they're durable enough to survive most damage if they are accidentally dropped or knocked over.

And for a speaker that literally goes all day long, check out the . This speaker gets up to a mammoth 25-hour battery life per charge. It has quick-charging, too, when you need a boost. Just 10 minutes will get you over an hour of playtime. Plus, you can charge your devices with the USB port if your phone or tablet starts to run low on power. It's lightweight and has a retractable handle so carrying it around is easy. And it comes with ambient LED lighting that you can customize in the Fiestable app. It can even sync to the beat of the music. It's normally $350, but you can get it right now for $248.

Each of these devices has X-Balanced speakers that provide power, clarity, and distortion-free sound, as well as dual passive radiators -- though the SRS-XG300 also features soft dome tweeters and a mega bass option. These speakers are all rated IP67 water- and dustproof, too, so you can use them in just about any environment. In addition, they come equipped with wireless party connect, meaning you can connect up to 100 compatible X-Series speakers for immersive sound in just about any atmosphere. And these speakers include a microphone with echo-canceling technology so that you can use them during video or phone calls.

There are other colors available for each, so be sure and check out the to grab the speaker that matches your style.