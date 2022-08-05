Best VPNs Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold Wish List National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement Ecobee vs. Nest Thermostat Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Review $50 Off Google Pixel 6A Best Chef's Knife
Sony's New LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds Hit a New All-Time Low at $148 (Save $52)

This beats the deal we saw for Prime Day, so if you missed out once don't let it happen again.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
White Sony LinkBuds on a green background
The LinkBuds S come in white or black.
David Carnoy/CNET

Back in June, Sony's newish LinkBuds and even newer LinkBuds S wireless earbuds, which feature active noise canceling, were both $22 off their list prices of $180 and $200 respectively. Now the discounts are even sweeter and you can save $52 on the LinkBud S, dropping the price down to just $148.

As I said in my review of the LinkBuds S, they are really appealing in a lot of ways. They're lightweight and compact yet don't skimp on the features and performance. They're kind of a cross between Sony's entry-level C500 earbuds ($100) and flagship WF-1000XM4 earbuds -- and basically the Sony equivalent of Apple's AirPods Pro

I was impressed with the sound quality for their size and my one gripe with them was that the voice-calling performance could have been a bit better.  However, in last couple of weeks Sony upgraded the firmware for the LinkBuds S and it does seem to have improved the voice-calling performance, with better voice pickup -- callers said my voice sounded clearer after the firmware upgrade while the background noise was muffled pretty well. 

