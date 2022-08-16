Sony Earbuds, Headphones and Portable Speakers Are Up to 35% Off

If you're looking for some new gear to play your favorite tunes, now is a great time to score a deal. You can find price cuts on portable Bluetooth speakers that are compact and easy to carry, or great offers on sets of headphones or earbuds with robust sound and noise cancellation technology. So whether you're looking to upgrade your listening experience or just need a new way to take your music on the go, there are great deals to be had.

Sony speakers, headphones and earbuds are at Amazon for up to 35% off, with prices starting at just $48 for a limited time.

There are a number of options available at great prices. We've highlighted a few of the best deals below, but you can shop the at Amazon to find the perfect way to crank up the music the way you want.

David Carnoy/CNET This compact Bluetooth speaker was named one of our favorites of 2022. It's both dust- and waterproof with an IP67 certification and is rated for 16 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. The speaker plays bigger than you'd think for its small size, with some decent punch to its bass, and comes in five cool color options. It also has an integrated microphone, in case you want to use it as a speakerphone.

Sony As far as Sony headphones go, the WH-CH710N set is one of our picks for the best Sony headphones of the year. These over-ear noise-canceling headphones are good option for people wanting a budget-friendly option that will provide you with noise cancellation technology. They feature dual microphones that reduce ambient noise and they get up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. Note, however, that this pair of headphones does not come with a carrying case.

David Carnoy/CNET These lightweight, compact earbuds made our list for Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022. These noise-isolating earbuds feature Sony's V1 processor and offer great sound quality for the price. They offer an ambient mode and include a Speak-to-Chat feature that will automatically pause your music when you start talking and resume playback after. With up to six hours of battery life per charge, and up to 20 hours with the charging case, they're a solid option for all-day wear (with breaks to refuel). They are also IPX4 rated water-resistant and splashproof, making them a good option for commutes or wearing at the gym. Read our Sony LinkBuds S review.

Sony The SRS-XB33 comes equipped with two full-range drivers and two side-firing passive bass radiators for a robust sound with extra bass. It has an IP67 rust- dust- shock- and waterproof rating so you can take it just about anywhere. It also delivers up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can even use the speaker to juice up your phone when it's running low on battery. And it features two speaker lights and multi-colored line lights to add atmosphere to the party.