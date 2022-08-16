Save on Streaming Android 13 Best iPad Best Samsung Phone Best Password Manager Sony Headphones Deal Gym Membership Savings MLB 2022
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Sony Earbuds, Headphones and Portable Speakers Are Up to 35% Off

Whether you need to tote a portable speaker to a get-together or want a pair of wireless headphones to get you through your day, these deals have you covered.
2 min read

If you're looking for some new gear to play your favorite tunes, now is a great time to score a deal. You can find price cuts on portable Bluetooth speakers that are compact and easy to carry, or great offers on sets of headphones or earbuds with robust sound and noise cancellation technology. So whether you're looking to upgrade your listening experience or just need a new way to take your music on the go, there are great deals to be had.

Sony speakers, headphones and earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 35% off, with prices starting at just $48 for a limited time.

See at Amazon

There are a number of options available at great prices. We've highlighted a few of the best deals below, but you can shop the entire sale selection at Amazon to find the perfect way to crank up the music the way you want.   
David Carnoy/CNET

Sony SRS-XB13 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $48

Save $12

This compact Bluetooth speaker was named one of our favorites of 2022. It's both dust- and waterproof with an IP67 certification and is rated for 16 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. The speaker plays bigger than you'd think for its small size, with some decent punch to its bass, and comes in five cool color options. It also has an integrated microphone, in case you want to use it as a speakerphone.

$48 at Amazon
Sony

Sony WH-CH710N: $98

Save $52

As far as Sony headphones go, the WH-CH710N set is one of our picks for the best Sony headphones of the year. These over-ear noise-canceling headphones are good option for people wanting a budget-friendly option that will provide you with noise cancellation technology. They feature dual microphones that reduce ambient noise and they get up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. Note, however, that this pair of headphones does not come with a carrying case. 

$98 at Amazon
David Carnoy/CNET

Sony LinkBuds S: $148

Save $52

These lightweight, compact earbuds made our list for Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022. These noise-isolating earbuds feature Sony's V1 processor and offer great sound quality for the price. They offer an ambient mode and include a Speak-to-Chat feature that will automatically pause your music when you start talking and resume playback after. With up to six hours of battery life per charge, and up to 20 hours with the charging case, they're a solid option for all-day wear (with breaks to refuel). They are also IPX4 rated water-resistant and splashproof, making them a good option for commutes or wearing at the gym. Read our Sony LinkBuds S review.

$148 at Amazon
Sony

Sony SRS-XB33: $128

Save $52

The SRS-XB33 comes equipped with two full-range drivers and two side-firing passive bass radiators for a robust sound with extra bass. It has an IP67 rust- dust- shock- and waterproof rating so you can take it just about anywhere. It also delivers up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can even use the speaker to juice up your phone when it's running low on battery. And it features two speaker lights and multi-colored line lights to add atmosphere to the party. 

$128 at Amazon

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.