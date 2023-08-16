Sony's Excellent New Entry-Level ANC Headphones Are $52 Off

Back in July, Sony's new CH-720N headphones were on sale for $98 for Prime Day. I thought they were a very good deal at that price, as they list for $150 and tend to sell for around $130. Now they've returned to $98 in both black or white, making them one of the better full-size headphones bargains out there right now and a good back-to-school choice.

The CH-720Ns have a bit of a plasticky budget vibe and don't come with a carrying case, but they're lightweight and comfortable. As I said in my Sony CH-720N review, part of me was expecting them to sound pretty mediocre. However, I was pleasantly surprised. No, they don't sound as good as Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5s, but they sound more premium than they look (and feel), and their overall performance is a step up from their predecessor, the CH-710Ns. Are they worth $150? Maybe, maybe not. But they're a sweet deal at $98.

