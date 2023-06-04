Sonos Knocks Up to 25% Off Top-Rated Speakers and Soundbars for Father's Day

Sonos makes some of the best audio tech on the market right now, claiming spots on our lists of the best speakers, Bluetooth speakers and soundbars of 2023. And while that high quality does come with a relatively high price tag, right now you've got a chance to snag some at a discount. Now through June 18, Sonos is having a massive Father's Day sale where you can save up to 25% on everything from portable speakers to complete surround sound setups. Many of these deals are also being price-matched at Best Buy.

Whether you're shopping for dad or yourself, there are tons of different speakers and setups to choose from at this sale. The compact, lightweight and waterproof Sonos Roam is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers for 2023, and right now you can snag it on sale for $134, which saves you $45 compared with the usual price. Or if you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, you can grab a powerful soundbar at a discount. The Sonos Ray is one of our favorite budget-friendly options, and right now you can snag it on sale for just $223, saving you $56 compared with the usual price. Or you can upgrade to the Sonos Arc, our favorite all-in-one option, for $719, which is a whopping $180 off the usual price. You can also complete your home theater setup with additional speakers, like the booming third-gen Sub or the compact One SL. All Sonos speaker are designed to pair seamlessly over Wi-Fi so you can mix and match to build a totally custom audio setup.