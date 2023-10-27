Sonos Is Offering Up to 20% Off Select Home Theater Sets Ahead of the Holiday Season

Elevate your entertainment space with a home theater speaker set. Whether you're blasting tunes or looking for an immersive theatrical experience while streaming your favorite films, investing in Sonos speakers can be a great idea for any home. While top-tier Sonos speakers tend to be pricey, right now the company is slashing prices on home theater sets by up to 20%, making it a bit more affordable to revamp your space. These offers are available now through Oct. 29.

Looking for a powerful entertainment setup that supports Dolby Atmos? Right now you can snag the Premium Immersive Set with Arc for just $1,856. That's certainly a splurge, but it's $340 less than it normally lists for and includes an Arc premium smart soundbar, two Era 100 smart speakers and a Gen 3 Sub premium wireless subwoofer. Both the Sonos Arc and the Sonos Era 100 speakers earned spots on our roundup of the best Sonos speakers you can buy, which makes this set easy to recommend.

You can also lose the Era 100 speakers and opt for the Premium Entertainment Set with Arc for $1,358 -- that's a 20% discount. It still has the Arc and Sub so you can get immersive sound with Dolby Atmos for less. Or grab the Entertainment Set with Beam for $742 (save $186), which includes another of our favorite Sonos speakers, the Beam Gen 2 smart soundbar, along with a Sub Mini.

For the lowest price on a speaker set, check out this Entertainment Set with Ray option. It includes a Ray soundbar and a Sub Mini wireless subwoofer that will work together to deliver a more powerful bass and clear dialogue. And right now it's discounted by by $142, bringing the price to just $566.

There are a number of other deals available as well, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Sonos to find the right theater set for your home.