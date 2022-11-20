Sonos' Black Friday Sale Slashes Prices on Top-Rated Speakers by 20%

It looks like Christmas has come a little early this year at CNET. Just last week, we were lamenting about the lack of discounts on sleek and powerful Sonos speakers -- which are some of our favorites on the market right now. And it sounds like someone at Sonos was listening, because as of this morning, the company has officially kicked off its where you can save up to 20% on some of the best speakers and soundbars available in 2022. The sale runs from now until Monday, Nov. 28, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

Sonos speakers aren't the most affordable on the market, but thanks to these Black Friday deals, right now you can get your hands on one for less. Some of the most notable deals right now:

(save $44): If you're after a simple and powerful wireless speaker for listening to music at home, you can grab the on sale for $175, which saves you $44 compared to the usual price. It has voice control, supports streaming over Wi-Fi and AirPlay 2 and was our best sounding smart speaker on the market in 2022.

(save $40): If you're looking for a more affordable option, you can grab the , which doesn't offer voice control, on sale for $159, saving you $40 compared to the usual price.

(save $180): If you're looking for a way to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this sale is a great chance to pick up a top-notch soundbar for hundreds off. If you want the best-of-the-best, you can pick up the , named our favorite soundbar under $1,000 for 2022. It's an all-in-one 3.0.2 channel soundbar with support for Dolby Atmos, wireless streaming and more, and right now you can grab one for $719, which is $180 off the usual price. (Note: The price may show as $764 on the page, but it corrected to $719 in our shopping cart.)

(save $90): For those after a more affordable option, you can pick up the , which is currently $90 off, dropping the price down to $359. And both soundbars can be paired with this for booming, immersive surround sound. It's currently on sale for $599, which saves you $150 compared to the usual price.

(save $32): If you're looking for a speaker that you can take on the go, you can pick up the , the more affordable version of one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers for 2022, on sale for $127 (saving you $32 compared to the usual price). It boasts impressive audio capabilities for its size, a 10-hour battery life and despite its sleek design, it's also fairly rugged and is totally waterproof up to one meter.