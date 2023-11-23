Solve All Your Cooking Problems and Save $100 With Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer

Searching for a Black Friday air fryer deal but thinking a toaster oven sounds more useful? There's no reason to compromise. With the Breville Smart Oven air fryer toaster oven, you get both functions and more. And right now, thanks to big Black Friday deals, you can save $100 off the regular retail price of this handy kitchen appliance.

Normally priced at $380 you can get it for $280, a $100 savings on one of our favorite air fryer models. It comes in four colors -- stainless steel, black, blue and red -- so it will look great out on the counter, which is exactly where you'll want it. With 11 functions, you can use it every day to air fry, toast, reheat, roast, broil, bake and even slow cook. There's a dedicated air fryer setting and the super convection oven reduces cooking time by 30%. The Breville Smart Oven is 15 inches deep by 20 inches wide by 11 inches high, so you get a lot of function for a moderate amount of space.

Many of the colors are available for next-day arrival through Amazon Prime so you can get one in time to reheat all those Thanksgiving leftovers. Check out other Amazon Black Friday deals we're watching for you to find the best prices of the season.