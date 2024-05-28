Solo Stove's Memorial Day Sale Continues With 30% Off, Plus a Fire Pit Freebie

The Memorial Day festivities might be drawing to a close, but you can still celebrate with a backyard bonfire. If you need a new fire pit or accessories, this late Memorial Day deal is absolutely for you. Solo Stove makes some of our favorite fire pits, and right now you can snag one and save hundreds of dollars in the process. Solo Stove is currently offering up to 30% off fire pits, accessories and bundles, though this discount is expected to end imminently. Order during the sale and you'll get a free Mesa fire pit included in orders of $300 or more.

Solo Stove's fire pits have a perforated base that promotes airflow, so they burn at higher temperatures than a traditional fire pit for a smokeless experience. And when you snag one as part of a backyard bundle, you get tons of other convenient accessories as well. It includes the fire pit, as well as a removable base plate and ash pan, stand, lid, spark shield, weather-resistant cover, carrying case and tools.

There are three sizes to choose from at these discounted prices. The Ranger 2.0 is the smallest available, and you can get it for $200, which is $30 off the usual price. The midsize Bonfire 2.0 is our favorite model, and you can grab it for $230, which saves you $70 compared to the list price. Or you can upgrade to the Yukon 2.0, the largest size included in the sale, for $400, which is $100 off. Solo Stove is also offering discounts on the little Mesa tabletop model -- perfect for s'mores and intimate gatherings -- for only $80, which is $30 off the standard price. If you're looking for a more affordable option, this Cinder tabletop bowl is on sale for only $40.

If you want to go beyond a standard fire pit, Solo Stove is also offering up to $270 off the Pizza Pi oven bundle. And there are loads of other items on sale right now, including portable camp stoves, the Ranger Essentials seating bundle and tons of accessories, such as stands, gloves, tools, pellets and more, so be sure to shop around to find all the items you'll need this summer. Just note that you only have a few days to get your order in to guarantee delivery by May 27.

