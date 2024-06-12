Solo Stove Is Offering Up to 20% Off Sitewide Just in Time for Father's Day

Summer festivities are just getting started, and one way to keep the party going is with a backyard bonfire. If you want to celebrate outdoors this Father's Day, a Solo Stove might be for you. Solo Stove makes some of our favorite fire pits, and right now you can snag one and save hundreds of dollars in the process. Solo Stove is currently offering up to 20% off fire pits. You can also score more than $100 off bundles. Plus, Solo Stove is offering 20% off accessories when you buy two of them and use coupon code ACC20. These discounts end on June 16, so you have a few days to score these deals.

Solo Stove's fire pits have a perforated base that promotes airflow, so they burn at higher temperatures than a traditional fire pit for a smokeless experience. And when you snag one as part of a backyard bundle, you get tons of other convenient accessories as well. It includes the fire pit, as well as a removable base plate and ash pan, stand, lid, spark shield, weather-resistant cover, carrying case and tools.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

There are a few sizes to choose from at these discounted prices. The Ranger 2.0 is the smallest available, and you can get it for $200, which is $30 off the usual price. The midsize Bonfire 2.0 is our favorite model, and you can grab it for $230, which saves you $70 compared to the list price. Or you can upgrade to the Yukon 2.0, the largest size included in the sale, for $400, which is $100 off. Solo Stove is also offering a discount on the little Mesa tabletop model, which is perfect for s'mores and intimate gatherings and is currently going for $65. If you're looking for a more affordable option, this Cinder tabletop bowl is on sale for only $40. Plus, all bundles include free color packs so you can start using your Solo Stove right away.

For more great finds like this, check out our roundup of the best Father's Day gifts for every budget.

If you want to go beyond a standard fire pit, Solo Stove is also offering up to $270 off the Pizza Pi oven bundle. And there are loads of other items on sale right now, including portable camp stoves, the Ranger Essentials seating bundle and tons of accessories, such as stands, gloves, tools, pellets and more, so be sure to shop around to find all the items you'll need this summer. Just note that you only have a few days to get your order in to guarantee delivery in time for Father's Day.

Read more: 5 Unexpected Ways to Use Your Fire Pit This Summer