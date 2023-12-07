Save on Top-Rated Fire Pits and Snag Some Freebies at Solo Stove's Holiday Sale
Don't miss your chance to save big on our favorite smokeless fire pits right now.
Solo Stove fire pits are some of our favorites of 2023 thanks to their unique perforated base design that makes them virtually smokeless. And whether you're looking to snag the massive Yokuon 2.0 for backyard get-togethers or the Titan camp stove for off-grid adventures, right now you can pick it up for less. There are tons of offers you can take advantage of at Solo Stove's ongoing holiday sale, including big discounts on fire pits, camping gear, accessories and much more -- and you'll get some free bonuses depending on how much you spend.
There are a ton of great offers you can take advantage of at this sale, including up to $100 off fire pits, up to $465 off bundles and you'll save 25% on accessories when you add two or more two your order. But those aren't the only savings you can take advantage of right now. Solo Stove is also offering some free bonuses with your order, which depend on how much you spend.
Use the promo code FREECINDER to get a free Cinder tabletop fire pit with any order over $300, promo code FREEMESA3 for a free three-pack of Mesa backyard torches with any order over $600 or snag yourself a free Pi Prime pizza oven with any order over $1,000 using the promo code FREEPRIME. Plus, you'll get a free shelter with any Tower patio heater purchase -- no code needed.
