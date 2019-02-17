Social Sabotage: An Awkward Party Game for $5 + $6 s&h

Walmart offers Social Sabotage: An Awkward Party Game by BuzzFeed for $5.42 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for $8 less last December via instore pickup. This card game challenges players to make awkward social media posts, and their opponents have to reply.
