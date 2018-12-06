Social Sabotage: An Awkward Party Game for $3 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers Social Sabotage: An Awkward Party Game by BuzzFeed for $2.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best deal now by $8 and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. This card game challenges players to make awkward social media posts, and their opponents have to reply.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!