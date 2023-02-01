Snuggle Into Savings With Discounts on Serta Mattresses

Getting the right amount of sleep is an important factor in your overall health. If you're not sleeping soundly, a worn-out mattress may be to blame. Right now you can replace your mattress for less during the Serta Presidents Day sale. Take advantage of discounts on select Serta products now through Feb. 27, including up to $1,000 off select mattress and adjustable-base sets and other deals.

Looking to save big and really revamp your space? Several adjustable bases are up to $600 off. You can save up to $400 on the Arctic and iComfort models, for a total savings of up to $1,000. The mattress is designed to stay cool, so people who tend to sleep hot can have a more comfortable rest. It comes in four distinct models varying in height and firmness. And if you need a highly supportive mattress, the is another breathable option that comes in at a more budget-friendly price.

No need for a base? No problem. If you're just looking for a mattress replacement, you can take $200 off any mattress priced $999 and above, as well as up to 10% off the mattress-in-a-box. Serta touts its Perfect Sleeper as providing 40% better pressure relief versus its predecessor. And the EZ Tote comes in 8-inch and 10-inch sizes, starting at $549 for the standard queen, making it a solid choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Serta offers free shipping, as well as a 120-day home trial so that you can rest easy knowing that if the mattress you select doesn't work for you, you can always return it.

