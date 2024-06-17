Snap Up a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus Lifetime Membership for Only $70

If your travel bucket list is long but your budget is small, you're likely on the lookout for any travel deal you can find. Thankfully, some services can help you save money on travel, like the Dollar Flight Club, which automatically alerts you to the best airfare deals for you at your preferred airports. Currently, you can get a Premium Plus membership for just $70 on StackSocial. That's a dramatic $437 savings, but the deal won't stick around forever.

The Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus plan gives you access to savings on flights in business, premium economy and economy seating. It includes both domestic and international deals. Once you sign up and add your home airports (choose up to four departing airports) you'll get instant alerts via email and can book whenever and wherever using the web or the app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Plus, you can get perks and discounts of up to 50% off on various partners, including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions and Huckberry, as well as access to a variety of travel tips from DFC experts to help you plan your next adventure. If high flight prices have been stopping you from booking the vacation of your dreams, now's the time to invest in a service that can help you find the best discounts, curated and delivered directly to you.

StackSocial is also offering a lifetime Dollar Flight Club Premium subscription for just $40, which is a pared-down version that has access to around 70% of the deals and you can set a start and departure point.

Read more: Best Luggage Deals