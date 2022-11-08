Adjusting to the Time Change Total Lunar Eclipse Know Your Voting Rights 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' $3.3B in Stolen Bitcoin Social Security Guide Black Friday Ad Scans Productivity Tips
Snag Up to 70% Off Apparel and Home Essentials at Lands' End

Lounge in comfortable and seasonal pajamas, jackets and more, just in time for the holidays.

Robin Mosley
Pajamas on a yellow background
Lands' End

Looking for a deal where you can snag holiday swag from apparel to home gear ahead of Black Friday sales? Lands' End is running just such a sale for up to 70% off through Nov. 9, in-store and online, using the promo codes SCARLET or APPLE, depending on the product.

See at Lands' End

There are several holiday styles that will get you in the mood for the holiday season. Wake up in this Blake Shelton x Lands' End men's big and tall traditional fit flagship flannel shirt starting at $39. Pair it with the matching flannel pajama pants for $27.

Women can get cozy pajamas too: This knit pajama set starts at $37. But if you want a soft jersey pajama set, check out this lounge pajama set with prices as low as $24. And while you're shopping for pajamas, get this flannel sleep set for kids starting at $18, and this hoodie robe starting at the same price.

Get a needlepoint personalized Christmas stocking ahead of time for $24, you can give this six-piece bath towel set to a guest visiting for the holidays for $36. And pass them this $50 cotton waffle weave blanket to wrap themselves up in: It's cozy time.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

