Snag Up to 50% Off on Casper Mattresses in Its Clearance Sale

Casper makes some of excellent mattresses, and it's a brand that often shows up in our list of best mattresses on the market. In fact, Casper unveiled a range of newly refreshed models, so now you have even better options for mattresses, which is great. Even better, Casper is offering up to 75% off on various clearance sale items, such as duvet covers and sheets, as well as 50% off on last-call mattresses. The deal is only going to be around as supplies last, at least for the last-call mattresses, so be sure to snag them up before they run out.

In terms of the previous generation mattresses, Casper is now offering 50% off two models in particular: The Nova Hybrid Plush now starts at around $898, while the Nova Hybrid Snow starts at $1,148. Both models offer a range of features and are available in three different sizes. CNET named the Casper Nova Hybrid the best overall hybrid mattress for side sleepers. Alternatively, the Element Pro is a great option in the queen or king size with prices starting from $746. Remember these are the older line, and as they're on final sale they don't have the same warranty or exchange options as the new beds.

The new models include the One, Dream and Snow mattresses, with different sizes and configurations available. All benefit from upgraded construction while still maintaining that familiar Casper feel. The One mattress (starting at $696) has a foam construction and is available in sizes ranging from twin to California king, while the Dream hybrid mattress (starting at $1,195) is available in the same sizes. Choosing the Snow (starting at $1,495) gets you a cooling hybrid mattress with sizes ranging from twin XL to California king. The Dream and Snow are both available in Max configurations and offer additional support.

As great as these prices are, we know they won't be for everyone. Be sure to check out our collection of the best mattress deals if you're looking for something a little different.