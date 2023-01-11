Exceptional Tech at CES Golden Globes 'Ant-Man' Trailer Worst of CES Biggest Games of 2023 HBO's 'The Last of Us' Review Daily Habits for Mental Health CNET Shopping
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Snag Up to 45% Off Men's and Family Fashion at Amazon

If you need to refresh your wardrobe for yourself or your family, here's a sale to do it for less.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Men's Oxford shirt
Amazon

Quality clothing can be expensive to buy, especially if you have a family. But with this Amazon sale, both men's and family fashion is up to 45% off

See at Amazon

If you're specifically shopping for men, you'll find quite a few items worth your while. Right now, there's an Amazon Essentials men's regular fit long-sleeve Oxford shirt for $17 that would work in an office or for an after hours event. There's also a slim-fit version of this shirt, also for $17 if you want something that hugs your torso.

Should you need something a bit more formal, there's the Amazon Essentials men's long-sleeve button-front slim-fit stretch blazer starting at $49. You can pair this with these men's slim-fit flat-front dress pants starting at $16.

Clothing and essentials for the rest of the family are just as affordable. This flannel and long-sleeve sleep set for women is $28. Snag kids' and toddlers' socks starting at $10, while pajama sets for kids are $17.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll look for available promo codes for your favorite brands to add to your cart with a single click.