Snag Up to 43% off These Blink Security Cameras and Doorbells

This Amazon sale on Blink gear is the perfect opportunity to pick up some home security cameras or that video doorbell you've been wanting to buy. Luckily, since Blink is Amazon's budget-friendly alternative to the Ring cameras, which are quite expensive, you can save yourself a pretty penny. There are a lot of options to pick from and several bundles which are perfect if you're looking for a more comprehensive solution. We've collected some of our favorites below, but it's worth checking out the whole sale using the button below.

If you want something like the Ring Video Doorbell for less, you can opt for the Blink Video Doorbell and get one for just $35 in this sale. The Blink Doorbell runs on batteries and has a relatively easy setup that doesn't require you to run cables. It has a 1080p resolution, motion detection and can store content locally, assuming you have the Sync Module 2, which is going for $35 on Amazon. It's also available bundled with two fourth-gen Blink Outdoor cameras for $138 instead of $240.

If you're looking for additional coverage outside your home, you can't go wrong with the third-generation Blink Floodlight camera. It has a 1080p camera with a relatively clear picture, two-way audio so that you can have a conversation, and the floodlights can hit 700 lumens, which should be more than enough to light up the average yard. Best of all, it's wireless and runs on four D-cell batteries, so you don't have to worry about running a power or Ethernet line. Unfortunately, it's only discounted in a bundle with the Video Doorbell, but if you're buying a new setup from scratch, you can grab the set now off Amazon for the discounted price of $125 instead of $150.

Be sure to check out the entire sale for more discounts and bundles to suit your home's needs. And if Blink's offerings don't work for you, our smart home deals roundup has got you covered with alternative picks.