Snag Up to 43% Off Beats in This Massive Sale at Amazon, Apple and Best Buy

If you aren't familiar with the Beats name, it's a brand that makes some of the best wireless headphones and wireless earbuds on the market, and it's known for being a bit more funky and trendy. Of course, more importantly, the brand was acquired by Apple, meaning that Beats products have the same level of smooth integration with Apple gear as AirPods do. Beats also tend to be cheaper, but even so, you'll still want to take advantage of this multi-retailer sale that knocks up to 43% off their price.

Amazon is currently offering an array of Beats headphones and earbuds with discounts of up to 43% off. Be sure to check the prices though -- not every color and design is included. There are still tons of options to choose from, whether you're looking for small and light earbuds or some of the biggest and boomiest headphones you can find.

Amazon isn't the only outlet offering these discounts, either. Best Buy is now offering Beats products with savings of up to $150 off, while Apple is also getting in on the act. It isn't often you see Apple offer special prices like this, but the majority of its latest Beats products are seeing the same savings if you prefer to buy direct from the source.

The biggest discount currently on offer is on the top-end Beats Studio Pro headphones, with multiple color options available. Costing just $200, these headphones offer a lot for the money. Support for lossless audio via the USB-C connection and battery life of up to 40 hours are two examples, while personalized spatial audio and strong ANC performance certainly don't hurt, either.

Those who prefer earbuds to headphones should definitely check out the Beats Studio Buds, down to $100 from $150, while the Beats Powerbeats Pro, at $180, are a great option for those who want to wear their earbuds to the gym.

With so many Beats options on the table here there should be something for everyone. But if you don't see something that fits the bill for you, our list of the best headphone and earbud deals will get you sorted out in no time.