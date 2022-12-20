CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Deals

Snag Up to 40% Off Premium Beauty at Amazon

There are skin care and accessories on sale just in time for holidays.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Are you still trying to think of a last-minute Christmas gift for a loved one? Or maybe you're trying to save money on your favorite beauty products? No matter the situation, you'll save up to 40% on premium beauty from brands including Foreo, Calvin Klein, Perricone MD and more. 

Most of what you'll find on sale are cologne and skin care products, including tools. If you're trying to find a highly-rated cologne, then check out this Diesel Spirit of the Brave eau de toilette spray for $72 (save 20%) with cypress, bergamot and tonka beans. Another choice is this Kenneth Cole Mankind Legacy gift for $60 (save 30%). This kit not only has a cologne that has notes of mandarin, pink pepper, vetiver and cedarwood, but you also get a smaller cologne spray, body wash and shave balm.

Grab this Foreo Luna 3 men silicone facial brush for $110 (save 50%) for a waterproof tool that exfoliates the skin and helps prep it for shaving. For the same price, you can get the same Foreo Luna 3 for sensitive skin. 

Other products available include a Perricone MD high potency classics nutritive cleanser for $26 (save 30%) that gently cleans normal to dry skin. Pair this cleanser with any Perricone MD products such as this neuropeptide firming moisturizer for $174 (save 40%). And if you want an affordable cleanser for oily and dry skin, pick up the Face Shop's herb 365 master blending cleansing foam set for $18 (save 30%).

If you want to see the entire sale, head over to Amazon today to get premium beauty products for less.

