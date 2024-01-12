Snag Up to 25% Off Air Purifiers From Blueair for Your Home

There are a lot of reasons to consider investing in a high-quality air purifier these days. Whether you live in a city and deal with pollutants regularly or you're just trying to keep your indoor spaces free of dust, dander, bacteria and other unwanted particles in your air, having an air purifier on hand can help you breathe easy all year long. Blueair makes some of the most impressive air purifiers we've tested, and you can grab select models at up to 25% off at Amazon right now. Select Max models are also discounted directly from Blueair.

The Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max is our favorite air purifier in 2024 thanks to its stellar (and quiet) performance for the price. It can purify air in rooms up to 929 square feet in size and, according to Blueair, it manages faster, quieter and more efficient filtration with its HEPASilent technology when compared with other HEPA filters. Plus, this air purifier has voice and app controls for added convenience. It usually lists for $230, but right now you can snag one for 20% off, so it's just $184.

If you're looking to filter air in a fairly small space like a bedroom or a nursery, the Blue Pure 511 is a great choice, purifying up to 432 square feet. While it doesn't have app or voice controls, it's still a powerful purifier that's currently priced at $80. That's a $20 discount on its regular price.

Other models of Blueair air purifiers are available as well, including this $60 portable Mini Max purifier that's great for an office space or to take with you on vacation, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right fit for your space.

Air purifiers can be a great asset to any home, but if you're looking for other upgrades for your space, we've gathered up smart home deals worth checking out, including smart lighting, speakers and other discounted devices that can simplify your daily routine.