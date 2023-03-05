Snag Top-Rated Bluetooth Speakers for Less at Amazon's Tribit Annual Sale

Tribit makes some of our overall favorite Bluetooth speakers of 2023, whether you're looking for a compact model you can take anywhere or a powerful boom box with room-filling sound. And right now, you've got a great opportunity to pick one up at a serious discount at Amazon's annual Tribit sale. The online retailer is offering up to 60% off top-rated speakers, as well as headphones, earbuds, soundbars and more. There's not a set expiration for this sale, so there's no telling how long these deals will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

You'll find speakers and headphones for all needs and budgets at this sale. If you're looking for a solid Bluetooth speaker that offers all the basics, you can snag the , which is one of our favorite models on the market right now. It boasts 24 watts of multi-directional sound, a 20-hour battery life, an IPX7 water-resistance rating and is on sale for $48 right now, $52 off the usual price. Or if portability is your top priority, you can grab the compact -- which we named the best value micro speaker in 2023 -- for $47, saving you $13. And if you need powerful sound that you can still take on the go, there is the , which is one of our top Bluetooth boom boxes on the market right now. With 90 watts of stereo sound, 30 hours of playtime and built-in LED lights it can turn any room into an instant party, and right now you can pick it up for $156, $104 off the usual price.

There's also plenty of other audio gear you can pick up for less at this sale, including , , and a . And you can check out our roundup of all the best headphone and earbuds deals for even more bargains.