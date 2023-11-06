X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Snag This TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender for Just $13 and Banish Dead Spots

Be done with Wi-Fi dropouts by adding this bargain Wi-Fi extender to your home network.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender
TP-Link/CNET

Nobody likes having to sit in a particular chair or stand in the right spot to get a Wi-Fi connection, and frankly, it should be a solved problem in 2023. Thankfully, it can be -- and you can solve it while saving some money as well.

With Black Friday just around the corner, you can already save a full $22 on a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender if you place your order at Amazon and remember to clip the on-page coupon. Do that, and the normal $35 asking price will be slashed to just $13. That's $13 to do away with those Wi-Fi dead spots for good. That's a great use of anyone's money.

See at Amazon

This Wi-Fi extender just needs to be plugged into a spare AC outlet to get up and running and connects to both the 5GHz and 2.4GHz networks that your internet router provides. It then extends that to those hard-to-reach corners of your home, but there's a party trick -- this extender also has an Ethernet port so you can plug things like game consoles, smart home hubs, and more into it if you want an even more reliable connection. In terms of wireless, you can expect up to AC750 speeds across up to 30 devices.

The catch? The only one is that we don't know how long that on-page coupon will remain available which means that it might go away with no warning. The best way to lock this price in is to order your TP-Link Wi-Fi extender as soon as you can.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Home Internet Guides

Internet Providers by City

Internet Providers and Services

Internet Routers

Helpful Internet Resources