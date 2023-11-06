Snag This TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender for Just $13 and Banish Dead Spots

Nobody likes having to sit in a particular chair or stand in the right spot to get a Wi-Fi connection, and frankly, it should be a solved problem in 2023. Thankfully, it can be -- and you can solve it while saving some money as well.

With Black Friday just around the corner, you can already save a full $22 on a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender if you place your order at Amazon and remember to clip the on-page coupon. Do that, and the normal $35 asking price will be slashed to just $13. That's $13 to do away with those Wi-Fi dead spots for good. That's a great use of anyone's money.

This Wi-Fi extender just needs to be plugged into a spare AC outlet to get up and running and connects to both the 5GHz and 2.4GHz networks that your internet router provides. It then extends that to those hard-to-reach corners of your home, but there's a party trick -- this extender also has an Ethernet port so you can plug things like game consoles, smart home hubs, and more into it if you want an even more reliable connection. In terms of wireless, you can expect up to AC750 speeds across up to 30 devices.

The catch? The only one is that we don't know how long that on-page coupon will remain available which means that it might go away with no warning. The best way to lock this price in is to order your TP-Link Wi-Fi extender as soon as you can.