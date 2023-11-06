X
Snag This Powerful Ninja Pro Blender for Just $50 Starting Wednesday

This versatile appliance is a bargain at Walmart's early Black Friday price.

Blenders are great for more than just smoothies. They can also help you whip up tons of delicious soups, sauces and other recipes, and if you're looking to add one of these versatile tools to your kitchen's arsenal, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Starting on Nov. 8, Walmart will have this powerful 72-ounce Ninja Professional blender available for just $50 (online only). That's a pretty incredible bargain considering that this nearly identical model currently costs 20% to 48% more at Amazon and Best Buy, respectively.

You'll be able to take advantage of this offer when Walmart's Black Friday sale officially kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 8, though Walmart Plus members will get early access starting at noon ET. And those memberships -- which also include free deliveries (including groceries) and a Paramount Plus streaming subscription at no extra charge -- are available until the sale starts for 50% off, or just $49 for 12 months.

With 1,000W of power and four dedicated speed settings, this Ninja Professional blender is great for drinks, dips and much more. It's also equipped with Ninja's Total Crushing Blades for a smooth and even consistency, and the 72-ounce pitcher makes it easy to whip up large batches. Plus, it features dishwasher-safe parts, so cleanup is a breeze. 

And if you're looking for even more Black Friday bargains, you can check out our roundup with some of the best early deals already available. 

